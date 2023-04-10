1 month left to submit nominations for Startup Battlefield 200

Here’s your shot across the bow — there’s a little over one more month left to nominate your startup for Startup Battlefield 200 at Disrupt. Take the opportunity to join this elite group for a new and awesome opportunity at TechCrunch Disrupt. It’s positively packed with perks and possibilities to get your company to the next level.

Don’t delay: Apply to the Startup Battlefield 200 by May 15 at 11:59 p.m. PDT.

TechCrunch editors will vet every application, and the companies they choose for this curated cohort will be the only startups allowed to exhibit at Disrupt. From that cohort, TechCrunch will select 20 companies to be the Startup Battlefield pitch competition finalists.

We mentioned perks. Check out what SBF 200 startups will enjoy at Disrupt, taking place September 19–21 in San Francisco.

Full, free access to Disrupt: SBF 200 founders attend Disrupt for free and receive VIP access to all the presentations, breakouts and roundtables.

Free exhibition space for all three days of the show: The SBF 200 will be the only early-stage startups allowed to exhibit at Disrupt. Pay-to-play is gone, and no one can buy their way onto the exhibition floor.

Investor interest and media exposure: The TechCrunch seal of approval is not easy to earn, and it carries weight in the startup world. You can bet investors hunting for future unicorns and journalists looking for the next big story will gravitate to the SBF 200.

Workshops and pitch training: SBF 200 founders will be invited to exclusive workshops and masterclasses. They’ll receive special pitch training from TechCrunch staff and one free year of TechCrunch+ membership.

Flash-pitch in front of investors and TechCrunch editors: That special training will come in handy when it comes time to make your pitch count. You’ll receive invaluable feedback, and who knows? You might even catch an investor’s interest.

A shot at competing for $100,000 in Startup Battlefield: We saved the best for last. TechCrunch editors will select 20 startups from the SBF 200 to be Startup Battlefield Finalists. Founders from those 20 companies will receive private pitch coaching, be featured on TechCrunch and pitch live onstage in front of the entire Disrupt audience. The ultimate winner takes home the $100,000 equity-free prize and all the glory.

TechCrunch Disrupt takes place in San Francisco on September 19–21.

