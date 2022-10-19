(title) By Crystal Jones on October 19, 2022 [unable to retrieve full-text content] Source: SciTechDaily Related Published in Technology Crystal Jones More from TechnologyMore posts in Technology »MaxAB, an Egyptian B2B e-commerce platform for food and grocery supplies, nabs $40MMaxAB, an Egyptian B2B e-commerce platform for food and grocery supplies, nabs $40MPumped hydro storage for abandoned mines in China’s Yellow River basinPumped hydro storage for abandoned mines in China’s Yellow River basinAustralian agency on track with ‘world-first’ grid connections simulatorAustralian agency on track with ‘world-first’ grid connections simulatorLevelTen’s European solar PPA index rose to €68.57/MWh in Q3LevelTen’s European solar PPA index rose to €68.57/MWh in Q3Amazon UK makes cautious move into insurance salesAmazon UK makes cautious move into insurance sales