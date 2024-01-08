1Komma5° acquires Dutch solar installer Zonduurzaam

1Komma5°, a Hamburg-based startup, is set to roll out its products and software portfolio across the Netherlands.

1Komma5° has agreed to acquire solar installer Zonduurzaam, which is based in Deventer, the Netherlands.

Zonduurzaam will bring 1Komma5°’s complete product and software portfolio to the Netherlands, which includes its Heartbeat energy management solution. The platform creates virtual power plants connecting PV, electricity storage, heat pumps, and charging stations with the energy market.

Zonduurzaam is one of the leading solar and energy storage providers in the Netherlands. It has sold and installed more than 10,000 energy systems, including almost 5,000 last year.

Koen Rozendom, the CEO and co-founder of Zonduurzaam, said “the launch of the Heartbeat energy management system, together with the 1Komma5° consumption optimization software and integrated dynamic tariffs, will be crucial in evolving our company from a solar energy focused company to a true one-stop shop for clean energy and mobility.”

1Komma5° said that renewable energy offers huge potential in the Netherlands. It said that customers will benefit from its Heartbeat intelligent software platform, especially after the planned phase-out of net metering.

Popular content

The Netherlands posted a record year for residential PV in 2022, reaching more than 2 million private PV installations, representing 25% of all households in the country.

1Komma5° is now active in Germany, Sweden, Finland, Spain, Denmark, Australia and the Netherlands. It plans to continue its expansion to help European commercial customers and multi-family home owners to reduce their dependence on fossil fuels.

Author: Patrick Jowett