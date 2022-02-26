2022 AI Trends: How Will AI Affect You?

What does the crystal ball portend for AI as we are halfway through the first business quarter of the year? First, of course, we already know that artificial intelligence (AI) impacts every industry on the planet.

Here are some areas in which AI will play a more significant role in our lives in 2022 and beyond.

Markets for data

AI feasts on data and the gathering avenues of that information have heightened the value of data as a competitive advantage and a critical asset for businesses and governments alike.

Privacy Regulations

As a result, privacy regulations have been enacted and initiatives to educate the public about how their data can be used. Individuals will have more agency in exercising their data rights due to these efforts.

Data marketplaces are already emerging due to the convergence of these forces. Individuals and businesses can buy and sell data in data marketplaces, which are online marketplaces.

Data marketplaces offer the ability to combine methods. For example, democratized access, privacy restrictions, and monetization methods coincide to allow data owners to profit from their data usage.

The Metaverse and AI are colliding

The metaverse combines virtual reality, augmented reality, online worlds, tailored experiences, and games. This allows people to communicate, transact business, and construct personalities totally online, which has recently received a lot of attention.

Many firms are vying for control of aspects of the metaverse, with examples currently present in popular apps like Roblox. What does this control have to do with artificial intelligence? In the metaverse, AI can play a variety of functions in the cloud, including developing synthetic people, writing stories, and improving VR experiences.

The AI-Enabled Clinician

Gone are the days when AI was exclusively understood by data scientists.

AI is becoming a learning need for many jobs, with AI in every industry. Every government produces AI policies, and new laws arise to manage AI and associated elements such as privacy.

There will be an increase in the number of AI-Enabled Practitioners. This is because people are beginning to understand the importance of AI in their work, whether in medicine, law, human resources, sales, or any other field.

Everything is Customized

Some of AI’s most commercially successful applications have been recommendation systems and dynamic pricing.

It may be unnerving — but AIs never sleep, and they are constantly learning more about us. We can expect this trend to continue forever, now.

Everything we receive online is tailored to us as people (whether it’s a sale, a coupon, recommendations, prices, and so on). Therefore, we should expect more information about us to be collected online. Intelligence is gathered via chatbots, digital assistants, and other means.

For some, all of this collecting is an exhilarating thought, but it is a source of concern for others. Questions are asked — where is all of the information being kept? Who will access things about me in the future? Why do salespeople think it’s okay to push, push, push and sell, sell, sell to me when I don’t want to be bothered?

AI as Educational Requirements

Education standards take time to keep up with technological change. India, for example, has developed Automated Intelligence test standards for K-12 pupils. AI is an essential subject in schools. In-house training for course curriculum is in the near future.

Robots in the House

Alexa and Siri, among other digital assistants, have been around for a while, but what about house robots?

Although AI-powered gadgets are not new to the house (for example, Roomba), this year has introduced more general-purpose AI-powered robots. Amazon, for example, recently unveiled Astro, a robot that can follow you around the house, link to Alexa, and monitor security, among other things.

Creativity Boosted

AI has shown incredible creative talents, ranging from the ability to compose music to the ability to write poetry and paint. What does this mean for the average creative who makes a living through their craft? What will this do for the shoppers?

You can expect to see Artificial Intelligence-assisted creativity in your favorite apps. From those that generate presentations for you at work — to those that cook dinner for you. Will a be standard procedure be demanded? What will be the quality?

Conclusion

AI’s progress as a technology and a force for industry growth has been exponential in recent years. As a result, we may expect more AI trends to touch our daily lives as Artificial Intelligence-powered goods find their way out of the prototype labs and into the hands of consumers.

2022 looks to be the Year of AI Supremacy — and not in an evil robot bad way — but in a way that will make the business of doing business easier and more profitable.

Some employees and their managers are under the mistaken impression that Automated Algorithms stifle creativity. These Luddites are always happy to learn about glitches in the cloud and on platforms.

But the intelligent worker and manager realize that each step technology takes forward, whether automated or not, is an opportunity to improve the bottom line and increase productivity.

It seems that most people in business have concerns about AI — but because AI in business means moving forward despite the progression of things we don’t know yet — we accept the unknowns.

Image Credit: Tara Winstead; Pexels; Thank you!