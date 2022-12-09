2022: The good, the bad, and the wake-up calls

Hello and welcome back to Equity, the podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines.

We are nearly at the end of the year, so your friendly, local podcast crew is trying to make sense of just what happened in 2022.

We started the year on a venture capital high which quickly turned into a downturn. Startups kicked off the year hiring and wrapped the year shedding staff. The stock market kept going down. A crypto winter kicked off. We saw some PE deals but very few IPOs. And the world saw a bit more geopolitical upheaval than we might have anticipated.

There were elections and shutdowns and frauds and mistakes and big wins. It was, well, a lot.

Thankfully Mary Ann, Natasha, and Alex were able to collate the news into a few distinct categories, so that we can all look back at 2022 with a bit more clarity. And we even got to hear from a bunch of you, thanks to your dozens, and dozens of great taglines you sent in concerning the year and how it felt from your chair.

We have even more good stuff coming, including our yearly predictions episode. Get hype, and we’ll talk to you soon!