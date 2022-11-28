 Press "Enter" to skip to content

3 mistakes to avoid as an emerging manager

By Bernice Clark on November 28, 2022

Champ Suthipongchai
Contributor

Champ Suthipongchai is a co-founder and general partner at Creative Ventures, a method-driven deep tech VC firm investing in startups that address the impact of increasing labor shortages, rising healthcare costs and the climate crisis.
More posts by this contributor

  • 3 ways deep tech founders can climb out of pilot purgatory
  • Invest in Earth’s biggest problems to save the planet and turn a profit

By all accounts, I was a successful emerging manager. I raised $65 million with fewer than 25 LPs, including an institutional fund of funds and a sovereign wealth fund. I was not a spin-out manager from a name brand fund. Hell, I didn’t even have a VC or tech background.

Still, I spent a good chunk of my fundraising period wrestling an unrelenting sense of self-criticism I couldn’t ignore. Fortunately, listening to that critical inner voice instead of ignoring it led to my success.

While there’s no one right way to go about fundraising, there are a few wrong ways — and failure is a wonderful teacher. Here’s how I learned from my failures in order to succeed as an emerging manager:

LPs don’t care about the same things you do

As a systematic fund that spent thousands of hours unearthing unique insights through deep research, I assumed that my LPs would care to know exactly what that research process looked like, what insights were uncovered and how they applied to our investments.

Instead of holding a rolling close, let the momentum build up and use that to create FOMO to force a formal closing.

To my surprise, they really didn’t care about any of that. At least not to the extent I thought they would.

By over-explaining how I was going to make them money, I committed the same mistake I’ve seen many technical founders make: talking incessantly about perceived superiority without gauging my listener’s actual interest in the topic.

source: TechCrunch

Published in Technology

Bernice Clark
Bernice Clark

More from TechnologyMore posts in Technology »