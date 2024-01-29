3S Swiss Solar Solutions completes 250 MW module factoryin Switzerland

3S Swiss Solar Solutions, a PV module manufacturing company based in Gwatt, Switzerland, has opened its second manufacturing facility in Worb bei Bern, in the Bern-Mittelland administrative district in the canton of Bern.

The new plant has an annual capacity of 250 MW capacity and, according to the company is “highly automated.”

As for the providers of equipment installed in the production lines, the company’s CEO, Patrick Hofer-Noser told pv magazine, “We do not disclose the names except to say, we have chosen suppliers with a long track record serving the world’s Tier 1 and Tier 2 manufacturers.”

The company hired an additional 30 people for the new factory, bringing its employee count to 150.

To date, the Swiss company has installed over 20,000 solar roofs. It specializes in building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV), developing and producing solar solutions for roofs and façades, railings and overhead PV structures. “Besides PV modules, we also supply installation materials, consulting and planning services, training and tools,” said Hofer-Noser.

Its newest module, dubbed TeraSlate, is available in a range of sizes and configurations, including solar thermal. Made to fit rooftops, it has features that meet the needs of architects and homeowners. For example, the profile is seamless, and frames are not bulky, according to Hofer-Noser.

The modules are certified to hail class 5. “It means that the modules can withstand hailstones with a diameter of 5 cm at a speed of over 110 km/h without damage. For homeowners, this means extra security for their investment and a long service life for their building envelope,” explained Hofer-Noser.

3S Swiss Solar Solutions’ flagship product is MegaSlate II, which comes in a range of colors and finishes including a matte or satin finish. “It is well suited for historical buildings [offering] the possibility of seamless homogenous surfaces. Many historical and classified projects have been realized in the last 20 years with this system,” said Hofer-Noser.