 Press "Enter" to skip to content

4 Winning Strategies for Digital Transformation

By Peter Moore on October 25, 2022

Advanced analytics and AI adoption continue to grow as organizations recognize the powerful role these technologies play in improving efficiency and competitive advantage. To help accelerate digital transformation and contain costs, organizations are looking for new use cases to deploy.

Moving to the cloud, with its scalability and affordability, is increasingly attractive, and adoption has accelerated sharply during the COVID-19 pandemic as organizations strive to achieve three things:

Operate more efficiently.
Rely on analytical insights and AI to help them find answers to new challenges.
Deliver those insights to everyone who needs them.

In fact, cloud is continuing its great ascent. Some reports suggest that 92% of enterprises have a multicloud strategy, and 82% are taking a hybrid approach, combining the use of both public and private clouds.

Download this eBook now to learn more about the 4 winning strategies for digital transformation.

Source: TechRepublic

Published in Artificial Intelligence, Cloud and digital transformation

Peter Moore
Peter Moore

More from Artificial IntelligenceMore posts in Artificial Intelligence »
More from CloudMore posts in Cloud »
More from digital transformationMore posts in digital transformation »