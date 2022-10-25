Advanced analytics and AI adoption continue to grow as organizations recognize the powerful role these technologies play in improving efficiency and competitive advantage. To help accelerate digital transformation and contain costs, organizations are looking for new use cases to deploy.

Moving to the cloud, with its scalability and affordability, is increasingly attractive, and adoption has accelerated sharply during the COVID-19 pandemic as organizations strive to achieve three things:

Operate more efficiently.

Rely on analytical insights and AI to help them find answers to new challenges.

Deliver those insights to everyone who needs them.

In fact, cloud is continuing its great ascent. Some reports suggest that 92% of enterprises have a multicloud strategy, and 82% are taking a hybrid approach, combining the use of both public and private clouds.

Download this eBook now to learn more about the 4 winning strategies for digital transformation.