48 hours left to save up to $1,300 on Disrupt passes

Frugal founders and savvy shoppers take heed. TechCrunch Disrupt, which takes place in person on October 18–20 — and online October 21 — can be a serious boon to your business. But our early-bird pricing disappears in a cloud of ruffled feathers on Friday, July 29 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

You have just 48 hours left to beat the deadline, buy your Disrupt pass and save up to $1,300. That’s some serious birdseed right there.

Tech icons, founders, investors, engineers, makers, designers, students and hundreds of media outlets from across the startup ecosystem will gather in San Francisco — the ancestral home of the startup culture and spirit — for three opportunity-packed days of startup goodness.

Here’s just a sample of what you can do and enjoy at TechCrunch Disrupt:

Do you have what it takes to be considered for the Startup Battlefield 200 — our elite, handpicked cohort of 200 startups? Founders receive a free, VIP experience and are the only startups allowed to exhibit at Disrupt; in addition, 20 of the 200 will be chosen to compete for $100,000 in the Startup Battlefield. Apply here by Sunday, July 31 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

— our elite, handpicked cohort of 200 startups? Founders receive a free, VIP experience and are the only startups allowed to exhibit at Disrupt; in addition, 20 of the 200 will be chosen to compete for $100,000 in the Startup Battlefield. Take a look at our growing speaker lineup .

. Ready to expand your network? Check out just some of the ways to network at Disrupt .

. Learn how Cityblock disrupts healthcare . This multibillion-dollar business uses an affordable, human-centered healthcare model to provide high-quality care for underserved populations.

. This multibillion-dollar business uses an affordable, human-centered healthcare model to provide high-quality care for underserved populations. Check out our Disrupt partners, like Brex, Dropbox and Microsoft for Startups to name just a few. They don’t just cut a check — they show up with valuable expertise and educational resources designed to help early-stage startup founders grow and succeed.

TechCrunch Disrupt 2022 takes place in San Francisco on October 18–20 with an online day on October 21. You have just 48 hours left before the early-bird deal disappears on July 29 at 11:59 p.m. PT. So, shake your tail feathers, buy your pass and save up to $1,300.

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at TechCrunch Disrupt 2022? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.