5 augmented reality tools improving patient care

AR isn’t just for fun. Medical schools, hospitals and caregivers are using this tool to help improve the lives of patients.

Augmented reality is no longer just associated with gaming or leisure activities. Today, it’s playing, and will continue to play, a significant role in helping solve complex health-related problems that improve patient care.

In addition to being used in the military, real estate, marketing and education, AR is finding its way into the healthcare sectors. With purpose-built disruptive technology, the health-related AR and virtual reality market is expected to reach $5.1 billion globally by 2025.

What is AR?

Augmented reality is computer-generated imagery that provides an amplified or superimposed view of real-world surroundings and environments. It adds to the perception of realism. The AR segment is broken down into sub-segments: AR displays, sensors, input devices, semiconductor components and others.

How does AR help patient care?

AR can be pivotal in helping to enhance a medical professional’s ability to diagnose, treat and perform patient care, which ultimately helps improve care quality, timeliness and patient experience. It can provide real-time and more precise insights or assistance with diagnosis and procedures, reducing patient stressors that arise from health concerns.

AR tools are quickly emerging in various areas of healthcare, including:

Physical performance and stress reduction

Vision care

Surgeries and navigation

Mental health

Musculoskeletal views and diagnosis

Vascular visualization

Training

Dentistry

Depending on uses and patient needs, health care professionals in hospitals, private practices and care facilities can access some of these technologies and tools to improve patient care.

5 AR tools that are improving patient care

These are just some healthcare AR tools that are quickly becoming vital in the diagnosis, treatment and care of mental and physical conditions.

AccuVein makes it easier for medical professionals to see a patient’s veins.

Image: AccuVein

AccuVein takes the guesswork out of finding veins. Various types of portable units are used to scan and locate veins under many conditions, such as starting IVs, cosmetic procedures, drawing blood or vascular procedures. Key benefits: Reduces time to find veins by almost 3.5 times

Two safe barcode-scanner class lasers: an invisible infrared and a visible red

Real-time image of the subcutaneous vasculature up to 10mm deep

Safer and more efficient venipuncture procedures

Decreases discomfort and anxiety for patients

39% reduction in pain in adults and 59% in children AccuVein is available worldwide. Contact AccuVein to purchase in the United States. AccuVein

Brain Power helps neurodivergent people and their parents and caregivers.

Image: Brain Power

Brain Power is a solution designed for parents, teachers, schools and caregivers to empower people with invisible neural differences. It was developed by a team of neuroscience doctors, medical doctors, former teachers, world-class software engineers, designers, managers and employees with autism. Key benefits: Brain Power features a set of interactive, augmented-reality, social-emotional learning games to improve skills for people with autism, ADHD and other social-emotional challenges. For teachers and caregivers Self-paced learning to meet COVID-19 era needs

Practical and ready-to-apply strategies

Professional learning that’s evidence-based For schools Professional development courses for districts

One-click goal tracking

Hybrid and distance learning options For parents and families Artificial intelligence, augmented reality, smart glasses, gamification and SEL

Heads-up and hands-free to encourage social interaction

Repeatable practice and gamified reinforcement

Real-time analytics to track progress Visit Brain Power to find the right solution to meet your family, school or teacher/caregiver. Brain Power

HoloAnatomy helps medical students learn about anatomy without using cadavers.

Image: Case Western Reserve University

In collaboration with the Cleveland Clinic and Microsoft, HoloAnatomy was developed by a Case Western Reserve University team as a product to in-person or remotely learn about human anatomy. It has eliminated the need for cadaver-based teaching practices. Key benefits: A pre-built asset library of over 8,000 assets

Multi-user interactive sessions that allow instructors and students to interact simultaneously

Mixed-reality support combines physical space with a headset-delivered experience

81% faster learning reported by students

Custom content can be created for student consumption Contact Interactive Commons to learn more about licensing and partnership opportunities. Case Western Reserve University

Medivis helps surgeons with augmented reality solutions.

Image Medivis

Medivis was founded by surgeons, radiologists and engineers to create a holographic future for surgery using augmented reality and computer vision advancements. They’ve joined forces with Microsoft to give surgeons and clinicians the power to improve surgical visualization and deliver better patient outcomes. Key benefits: FDA-cleared SurgicalAR improves the accuracy of surgical procedures

Hands-free spatial environment that enables accurate, real-time decision making

Holographic overlays that increase surgical precision and decrease operating time

Realistic depth perception that enhances visuospatial understanding

AnatomyX a comprehensive anatomy lab and learning platform Contact Medivis for information about pricing for SurgicaAR or AnatomyX. Medivis