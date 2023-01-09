We are in an advanced age where new technologies and tools are developed daily and new versions of existing ones are released. IT professionals must constantly update their skills in accordance with the current technology in the market. This is the new normal; knowing the new technological trends every day and adapting them to make our lives easier.

There has been an overwhelming amount of wonderful apps and technology that has come out of the COVID issues — but we should see a lot of fantastic technology appear in 2023. I believe these five will be trending over the next decade.

5 Major Technology Trends to Observe in 2023

The Metaverse was promoted in 2021 when Mark Zuckerberg took the concept to social media. Then, many companies around the world started exploring their own versions of the metaverse to be part of this innovation.

The metaverse is a digital domain that connects other technologies together such as virtual reality and augmented reality where users exist in a digital universe. It is a chance for every part of our lives to really be expressed in a different way.

GameFi and Play-To-Earn are examples of the metaverse models that now provide stable income streams to people worldwide. These are excellent examples of the future implementation of the metaverse, as they show that people are willing to spend their time living in virtual worlds and earning money.

Metaverse market finance is predicted to grow by 20.59% year over year (YoY) from 2022 to 2023.

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

AI technology is about intelligence that is as smart as the human brain and reacts like humans. ​​Today, AI makes many contributions to society. For example, in the form of virtual assistants such as Google Assistant, Siri, Cortana, and Alexa.

AI has taken over our lives significantly and doesn’t seem to be leaving any time soon. In fact, with each passing day, AI is getting stronger and more innovative to perform more and more human tasks.

According to a report of Gartner’s AI Hype Cycle, companies are advised to “pay early attention to innovations expected to hit mainstream adoption in two to five years, including composite AI, decision intelligence, and edge AI.”

New AI tools and opportunities are expected to come with the disappearance of some human jobs, as AI will take over and complete tasks in less than half the time of humans in the nearest future.

Development and Operations (DevOps) is an organizational approach that enables faster application development and easier maintenance of existing applications.

Many companies currently use DevOps to automate tasks. Companies like Netflix, Google, and Amazon are currently using DevOps to increase the productivity and efficiency of their teams.

DevOps has two main applications within an organization:

Shorten software delivery cycle

Improve general product standard

By fostering collaboration between development and operations teams, companies can offer their customers faster software upgrades and feature delivery. It also means companies will see fewer errors and improve product quality. According to a report by Acumen Research and Consulting, DevOps size is expected to reach $37,227 by 2030 and a CAGR of 20%.

Cybersecurity

The fact that cybersecurity has been around for a while makes it not seen like other emerging technologies like AI and robotics, but it is evolving just like other technologies. The number of cybersecurity jobs is growing three times faster than other technology jobs. This is proof of the great need for cybersecurity professionals.

In a nutshell, cybersecurity is the part that helps protect businesses and organizations from electronic threats such as hackers and machines.

Cybersecurity is high on business agendas, as businesses continue to deal with cyber threats associated with the rise of remote working and e-commerce fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, in 2023, cybersecurity should be on everyone’s agenda.

Quantum Computing

This is used across industries for a variety of innovations and calculations that were not possible with earlier computers.

It also has the potential to benefit society in a number of ways, including making smarter investment decisions, accelerating drug and vaccine development, and revolutionizing transportation.

Today’s supercomputers encode information in bits (0 and 1), while quantum computers are made up of quantum bits (qubits). Therefore, quantum computing can exist as 1s and 0s at the same time. This means that quantum computers are able to multi-task, allowing for significantly faster results, especially in research and development.

The developing system of quantum computing will benefit many industries including machine learning, cybersecurity, medicine, and artificial intelligence (AI).

According to current strategists, quantum computing has the potential “to be as revolutionary in the 2020s as smartphones were in the 2010s.”

Conclusion

This is the era of modernization and digitization; the world is changing online and the physical world is affected by each of these changes. Like it or not, technology is improving rapidly, bringing new innovations and groundbreaking projects every year.

While 2022 was a great year in terms of technology, let’s see what 2023 brings with it and how far technology will ride.

