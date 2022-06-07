5 Ultimate AI applications in Sports Industry

With Artificial Intelligence developments knocking on almost every possible door there is, it’s not possible for the sports industry to be isolated from this major breakthrough.

Artificial Intelligence has tapped into all aspects of our lives in a way that it’s the most normal concept to expect in any industry now.

Who would’ve thought that an industry traditionally considered the farthest from the ‘physical activity” aspect of sports would leverage such great benefits to the domain covering everything from post-game analysis to in-game activity to the fan experience?

Data science and artificial intelligence in sports analytics have become commonplace. And, given the significant impact that technological precision has had on sports, there is no hesitation that it will continue to flourish in this industry.

What are the Stats Showing About Global Artificial Intelligence?

According to Acumen Research and Consulting, the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Sports Market is predicted to develop at a CAGR of over 32.8 percent, reaching a market value of around US$ 3,555.9 Million, between 2020 and 2027.

While statistics and quantitative analysis have long been important in sports, artificial intelligence is having a big impact on how games are planned, played, and watched.

This trend may be seen in baseball, tennis, soccer, football, basketball, Formula 1, and a variety of other sports. While sporting organizations have mounds of raw data, and more is always being added, this data may now be used to improve the value of their organization in all areas, from ticket sales to player injury prevention.

Let’s dive into the ultimate AI applications in the sports industry and see how Artificial Intelligence is paving the way.

Coaching and Training

With AI coming into the picture, there’s no longer a need for coaches and trainers to depend solely on their subject matter expertise and experience. They can align their strategies and plans to improve player performance and make better match-day arrangements with the help of various metrics.

Coaches’ strategic decisions, from prior to, through, and following the game, are guided by AI platforms that measure a forward pass, a penalty kick, DRS in cricket, and a variety of other activities in many sports using wearable sensors, high-speed cameras, and real-time footage.

Coaches insights

Coaches can acquire insights into their teams’ strengths and weaknesses using data and graphics on any given day with ML-based algorithms, allowing them to make tactical and strategy modifications to exploit their opponent’s playing patterns and shortcomings.

Coaches may build stronger training regimens for their teams using this data-driven study of players and when it comes to establishing regimens for athletes, playing tactics, performance analysis and forecast modeling have an even bigger impact.

Player scouting and preparing players for competitions are also facilitated with AI algorithms.

Media: Broadcasting, Streaming, and Journalism

Artificial intelligence appears to be on the verge of revolutionizing the sports narrative. In addition to changing the world of sports for coaches and athletes, AI has had a big impact on how fans experience sports. NLP, Machine Learning, and Deep

Learning algorithms can be used to automate a variety of video-making tasks, including camera shooting and zooming in on crucial field actions, and automatically select the best camera viewpoint to display on viewers’ screens, provide subtitles for live events in many languages based on the viewer’s location, and enable broadcasters to monetize their content through commercials.

AI-powered systems are also being integrated into content development for sports journalism.

With thousands of sports events happening on a regular basis, AI bots are currently being utilized to produce accurate match reports that explain crucial events, provide statistics and data, and keep the reader engaged by maintaining the quintessential emotion.

AI is currently being utilized in sports marketing to make videos of matches or event highlights. If done manually, this operation might take a long time and involve a lot of effort.

The media can minimize their time to market by utilizing an AI-based method to determine the top highlights from a match.

Player Performance

Thanks to Artificial Intelligence, player performance is now more advanced than ever before. Computer vision, for example, is used to track and analyze human motion.

According to a report Artificial Intelligence in Sports Market: 2019 – 2024 published on ResearchAndMarkets.com, individual and team performance in sports will improve by an average of 17% and 28%, respectively.

This holds true for all sports, including football, tennis, cricket, and golf. Basketball players’ abilities are evaluated using Computer Vision and Machine Learning via apps like HomeCourt, which provides them with a proper platform to improve.

The cameras are collecting data, and the spatial-temporal trajectories for all players will be the end outcome. These player trajectories provide significant information about a player’s ability and performance to a sports expert.

The recording of the performance indicators is not only dependable but it also aids the players in specifying where they have the greatest potential to excel and where they still need to grow.

Fitness, Health, and Safety

It is common knowledge that artificial intelligence (AI) has revolutionized the healthcare industry in a variety of ways, of which, the sports industry is also reaping the benefits.

AI’s incredible predictive and diagnostic skills may also be used in sports, where physical health and fitness are of utmost priority.

Ensure the health and fitness

In order to ensure the health and fitness of their players, teams are increasingly adopting technical technologies in player healthcare. Wearable technology is being employed to monitor their players’ movements and physical metrics during practice in order to maintain track of their general health.

On a regular basis, players are put through physical tests that use artificial intelligence to track a variety of health variables and player actions in order to analyze their fitness and even detect early signs of musculoskeletal or cardiovascular issues or even stress-related injuries.

This can assist athletic organizations’ medical personnel in maintaining their athletes’ fitness and keeping them injury-free. AI technologies are used to analyze the stream of data received by the wearable devices in real-time to spot signals that players are developing.

This allows sports teams to keep their most important assets in top shape during long seasons of competition.

Player Scouting and Recruitment

In the sports industry, artificial intelligence can be used to evaluate the performance of potential recruits. Sports teams are increasingly employing individual performance data as a gauge of players’ fitness and potential.

Before opting to invest in a player, various technologies powered by artificial intelligence, big data, and machine learning can help maintain track of his or her performance and past statistics (passes made, runs, goals scored, and so on) to estimate their future potential.

In essence, Machine Learning algorithms “assess players’ talents and overall potential and rank them in various categories” based on aggregated data. Teams can also utilize computer vision to identify specific traits that assist predict future success and to track players’ movements and body alignment.

It can also be used to assess player market values so that the best offers can be made when recruiting new talent. This can also benefit athletes, as the use of artificial intelligence-based technologies lowers preference during recruiting and aids in the discovery of latent talent, especially in places where a particular sport is not widely played.

Final Words

Other than the ones mentioned above, there are more use cases of AI in the sports industry like ticketing, refereeing, enhancement of fan experience, and match predictions among others that are transforming the industry at every step.

Artificial intelligence is affecting practically every professional sport, and it is already affecting amateur athletes as well. Given the importance of AI in sports, it will be imprudent to ignore its potential in winning games, better coaches and players, managing operations, and growing, serving and keeping fans.

Artificial intelligence is affecting practically every professional sport, and it is already affecting amateur athletes as well. Given the importance of AI in sports, it will be imprudent to ignore its potential in winning games, better coaches and players, managing operations, and growing, serving and keeping fans.

New AI technology will continue to deliver meager benefits at best and bring an improved spectator experience.

