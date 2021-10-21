5 ways to help reduce seafood waste and loss

Seafood is essential to food and nutritional security, providing over 3 billion people with nearly 20 percent of their animal protein. Also known as aquatic food — including plants and animals grown in or harvested from the water — it is the main source of essential nutrients for many vulnerable communities around the world with little access to alternatives.

With the global population steadily increasing, seafood consumption has doubled in the last 50 years and is likely to double again by 2050. Over a third of fish stocks are already overfished and 60 percent are fished to their maximum potential (just over half of the seafood we eat is farmed while the rest comes from wild stocks). This has a high impact on the health of aquatic ecosystems.

Meanwhile, around one-third of seafood is either lost or wasted.

In some regions, much seafood loss occurs during processing when a large proportion of the fish remains unused — the skin, bones and fish heads are often discarded. Known as by- or co-products, these parts can represent between 30 to 70 percent of the fish.

To maximize nutrition and value of seafood for all, it is vital that 100 percent of the fish is used — and it is arguably an ethical imperative, not just an economic one.