7 Days left to apply to pitch your startup at TC Sessions: Mobility

Calling all mobility founders! The clock is ticking and we’re down to seven days left to apply to pitch TC Sessions: Mobility taking place on May 18-19 in San Mateo, CA with online analyst commentary on May 20th. We just announced the agenda and as you can see, you don’t want to miss out on your opportunity to pitch live in front of such a fantastic group of mobility leaders and luminaries.

What are the qualifications to participate in Mobility Startup Pitch-Off? It’s simple:

Is an early-stage startup.

Has a minimally viable product.

Focuses on tech impacting various aspect of mobility: AI, robotics, 5G, SaaS, climate tech, VITAL crafts, fueling, data processing, autonomous vehicle, transportation, logistics, infrastructure, even material science.

Incorporated anywhere.

In addition to the opportunity to pitch, you’ll get training with TC’s Startup Battlefield Editor, two complimentary passes to the entire TC Sessions: Mobility event and an invitation to showcase on the Disrupt San Francisco 2022 show floor. The deadline to apply is April 21.