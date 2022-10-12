72 hours left to save on TechCrunch Disrupt passes

That sound you hear is the countdown clock on your chance to attend TechCrunch Disrupt on October 18–20 — and keep extra cheddar in your bank account. Set aside any distractions and get ’er done.

Buy your pass before October 14

The four stages at Disrupt offer a wide range of programming, and they’re a big reason this top-notch tech conference is where startups go to grow.

Pro tip: Head to the event agenda, where you can use filters to see the speakers, session descriptions and times for each day.

The Disrupt stage: Hear from the likes of Toyin Ajayi, Parker Conrad, Chris Dixon, Johanna Faries, Amy Gan, Draymond Green, Kevin Hart, Marc Lore, Serena Williams and so many more.

The TechCrunch+ stage: You’ll find topics all startup founders need to understand. Like what? Like these.

What Does Product-Market Fit Mean When Hype Tanks?

How to Secure Those Hard to Find Hires

Taking the BS Out of Your TAM

The Discovery stage: TechCrunch partners share their expertise on essential startup issues. You’ll also find fab speaker Q&As. Like what? Like these.

From Capital and Counsel, to Partnerships and Profits: How to Maximize Your Investor Relationships

What the Startup World Is Really Like for Underrepresented People

Speaker Q&A: How to Get into Y Combinator

The Showcase stage: You’ll find two groups — Startup Battlefield 200 companies and Pavilion startups — delivering live, fast-pitch sessions on every day of Disrupt. If you love watching startups pitch, you’ll find plenty of action going down on the expo floor.

What else can you do at Disrupt? Check out all the breakout sessions and more than 50 roundtable discussions.

Get networking with the event app. Find people, schedule meetings, make valuable connections and try your hand at speed networking. Time-sensitive opportunity: Today, October 12, is the last day you can sign up for Dinner for 6 to get matched with like-minded folks and enjoy dinner at a local restaurant on Tuesday, October 18. Buy your pass today, and you’ll be able to register for dinner through a link in the event app.

There's plenty more activity and opportunity waiting for you at TechCrunch Disrupt.

