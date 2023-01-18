8 Amazing Benefits of Astragalus Root According to Scientific Studies

Astragalus is a flowering plant native to China and Korea. In traditional Chinese medicine (TCM), the root of the astragalus plant is used as a tonic and adaptogen. The root is sliced and dried, then it’s ground into a powder, steeped as tea, or even added to the stock in stews. Research today finds that it stimulates the immune system and promotes homeostasis in the body. Here are 8 impressive benefits, according to scientific reports:

1. Lowers Stress Levels

In Chinese medicine, astragalus is associated with the “earth” element. It’s considered an adaptogen because it promotes homeostasis in response to stressors and helps the body adapt to stress.

To test the effect of astragalus on stress hormones, scientists in one study looked at milk-producing cows under heat stress. Heat exposure normally reduces milk production in cows, but astragalus intervention was shown to mitigate this effect by lowering cortisol — the main hormone responsible for producing a stress response in the body.[1]

In a study on mice, astragalus was shown to counter the mental and behavioral impairments caused by stress. The mice given astragalus performed better on mazes, which scientists translate to better spatial memory, learning, and anxiety levels.[2]

2. Helps Normalize Blood Sugar Levels

In an analysis of 13 studies on the effects of astragalus on people with type 2 diabetes, astragalus was reported to lower high blood sugar when taken daily at a dose of around 50 mg.[3] Astralagus root is a staple anti-diabetic herb prescribed in traditional Chinese medicine, and modern studies have identified various plant compounds like flavonoids and polysaccharides in astragalus that are responsible for its effects on blood sugar. These medicinal molecules improve insulin sensitivity, helping to regulate and normalize blood glucose levels.[4]

3. Supports Cardiovascular Health

Atherosclerosis is the hardening of the arteries and buildup of plaque that can put you at risk of a heart attack. In a study published in Oxidative Medicine and Cellular Longevity, researchers attributed antioxidants in astragalus to its ability to reverse atherosclerosis in rabbits. In the study, rabbits given astragalus had lower cholesterol levels and blood pressure, indicating a reduced risk for heart disease after just 12 weeks.[5]

Research on the effects of astragalus on heart disease patients is lacking. However, animal trials suggest astragalus has heart-protective benefits that could assist in preventing cardiovascular disease.

4. Fights Cancer

In human trials, astragalus has been found to increase the anti-tumor effects of chemotherapy. In fact, astragalus can shrink tumors and prevent cancer from spreading to other parts of the body.[6] Lab studies show that astragalus has anti-cancer effects against human lung cancer, breast cancer, and colon cancer.[7,8,9] One of the ways astragalus works is by enhancing the immune system’s natural defense against cancer cell growth. The antioxidants in astragalus may also help with cancer prevention by protecting cells and organs against oxidative damage.

5. May Counter Chemotherapy Side Effects

In addition to defending the body against cancer, astragalus could also help in reducing the side effects of chemotherapy drugs. According to a review of multiple studies on patients undergoing chemotherapy, astragalus root effectively reduces nausea and vomiting compared to a placebo.[10]

6. Boosts Your Immune System

As an adaptogen, astragalus can stimulate a depressed or burdened immune system. Chronic stress, as well as consuming large amounts of caffeine, sugar, or alcohol, can suppress immune function and make you more vulnerable to colds, flu, and other infections. Astragalus root seems to jumpstart the various immune cells and their functions, causing white blood cells to circulate in the body and mitigate threats more effectively.[11] While more research is needed, it’s possible that supplementing with astragalus could help protect against common colds by strengthening immune function.

7. Supports Kidney Health

One of the traditional uses of astragalus in Chinese medicine is to support kidney health. Astragalus root has been found to improve proteinuria, which is the presence of too much protein in the urine. Chronic kidney disease is characterized by kidney damage affecting the ability of the kidneys to filter waste. In a study on patients with chronic kidney disease, astragalus root supplementation was found to improve kidney function.[12]

8. Protects Brain Health

Amyloid beta is the toxic waste responsible for Alzheimer’sAlzheimer's disease is a disease that attacks the brain, causing a decline in mental ability that worsens over time. It is the most common form of dementia and accounts for 60 to 80 percent of dementia cases. There is no current cure for Alzheimer's disease, but there are medications that can help ease the symptoms.” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]”>Alzheimer’s and dementia when it builds up in the brain. In a study on rats injected with amyloid beta, a group of rats also injected with astragalus root were found to have less neurological damage and symptoms of anxiety compared to the control group. While human studies are needed, it’s possible that astragalus could help in the prevention of neurodegeneration.[13]

Astragalus Root Safety

Side effects with astragalus root are rare. Potential side effects that can occur are itching, rash, and gastrointestinal discomfort. Not enough is known about the effects of astragalus on pregnant and breastfeeding mothers, who should therefore avoid it.[14] People with an autoimmune disease should approach astragalus with caution because it can stimulate activity in the immune system.

Astragalus Benefits and Uses

There are many reasons astragalus root has been revered in TCM for centuries. It can help protect against diseases like diabetes, cancer, heart disease, and even neurological disease like Alzheimer’s and dementia. As an adaptogen, astragalus can help you beat stress and boost your immune system. Astragalus root is found as a tincture, tea, or in capsule form.

Please note that it is important to consult a healthcare professional before taking any supplement, especially if you have a medical condition or are taking any medications.

This is a general information article and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Always consult with a qualified healthcare professional before taking any herbal supplement or making any changes to your diet or exercise routine. Herbal supplements can interact with certain medications and may not be safe for everyone. Some supplements may not have been adequately tested for safety or effectiveness, and their claims may not have been evaluated by the FDA. Additionally, the dosage and purity of supplements can vary between brands, so it is important to purchase supplements from a reputable source. Keep in mind that the use of herbal supplements is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or medical condition.