A Christmas Comet for Solar Orbiter: Heliospheric Imager Captures Comet Leonard

Comet Leonard, a mass of space dust, rock, and ice about a kilometer across is heading for a close pass of the Sun on 3 January, and the ESA/NASA

Established in 1958, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is an independent agency of the United States Federal Government that succeeded the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics (NACA). It is responsible for the civilian space program, as well as aeronautics and aerospace research. It’s vision is “To discover and expand knowledge for the benefit of humanity.”

“>NASA Solar Orbiter spacecraft has been watching its evolution over the last days.

The Solar Orbiter Heliospheric Imager (SoloHI) captured an animated sequence of images 17-19 December that shows comet Leonard streaking diagonally across the field of view with the Milky Way

The Milky Way is the galaxy that contains the Earth, and is named for its appearance from Earth. It is a barred spiral galaxy that contains an estimated 100-400 billion stars and has a diameter between 150,000 and 200,000 light-years.

“>Milky Way as a stunning backdrop. VenusVenus, the second planet from the sun, is named after the Roman goddess of love and beauty. After the moon, it is the second-brightest natural object in the night sky. Its rotation (243 Earth days) takes longer than its orbit of the Sun (224.7 Earth days). It is sometimes called Earth’s “sister planet” because of their similar composition, size, mass, and proximity to the Sun. It has no natural satellites.”>Venus and Mercury are also visible in the top right, Venus appearing brighter and moving from left to right.

The comet is currently on its inbound journey around the Sun with its tail streaking out behind. When SoloHI recorded these images, the comet was approximately between the Sun and the spacecraft, with its gas and dust tails pointing towards the spacecraft. Toward the end of the image sequence, our view of both of the tails improves as the viewing angle at which we see the comet increases, and SoloHI gets a side-on view of the comet. A faint coronal mass ejection front is also visible moving from the right hand side of the frame in the final second of the movie. SoloHI will continue observing the comet until it leaves its field of view on December 22, and will be complemented by other instrument observations.

Ground-based telescopes and other spacecraft have also been following the comet on its journey through the Solar System and providing images, including NASA’s Solar Terrestrial Relations Observatory-A spacecraft – see here. Comet Leonard, formally known as C/2021 A1 (Leonard), was discovered in January 2021 by Gregory Leonard, who spotted it in images taken from the Mt. Lemmon Observatory in Arizona. Its closest pass on 3 January 2022 will take it within 90 million kilometers of the Sun, slightly more than half Earth’s distance to the Sun. If it doesn’t disintegrate, its trajectory will fling it into interstellar space, never to return.