A comprehensive list of 2023 tech layoffs

Last year’s tech-wide reckoning continues. In 2023, layoffs have yet again cost tens of thousands of tech workers their jobs; this time, the workforce reductions have been driven by the biggest names in tech like Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Yahoo and Zoom. Startups, too, have announced cuts across all sectors, from crypto to enterprise SaaS.

The reasoning behind these workforce reductions follows a common script, citing the macroeconomic environment and a need to find discipline on a tumultuous path to profitability. Still, tracking the layoffs helps us to understand the impact on innovation, which companies are facing tough pressures, and who is available to hire for the businesses lucky to be growing right now. It also, unfortunately, serves as a reminder of the human impact of layoffs and how risk profiles may be changing from here.

Below you'll find a comprehensive list of all the known layoffs in tech that have occurred in 2023, to be updated monthly.

February 2023

Sprinklr

Announced on February 15 that it will impact 4% of its global workforce—or more than 100 employees.

Twilio

Announced on February 13 that it will impact around 17% of its global workforce, about 1,400 people.

GitHub

Announced February 9, 10% of its staff will be impacted through the end of the company’s fiscal year. Before this announcement, which was first reported by Fortune, GitHub had about 3,000 employees.

Yahoo

Announced on February 9, 20% of its staff, impacting 1,600 employees in its ad tech business. Yahoo is the parent company to TechCrunch.

GitLab

Announced February 9 that it’s reducing its headcount by 7%. The round of redundancies will impact around 114 people, though that specific figure is dependent on its actual headcount as of February 9.

Affirm

Announced on February 8, that it is reducing its staff by 19%, or about 500 employees, and shutting down its crypto unit.

Zoom

Announced the cut of 15% of its staff, or 1,300 people on February 7.

VinFast

VinFast has not shared how many employees have been cut, but a LinkedIn post from a former employee said “nearly 35 roles” were affected. Announced on February 6.

Dell

Announced February 6, impacting 6,650 people, or 5% of worldwide workforce.

Getaround

Announced February 2, 10% of staff—about 42 employees.

Pinterest

Announced February 2, 150 employees impacted. This is the second job-cutting move within weeks of the first round in December 2022.

Rivian

Announced on February 1, cutting 6% of its workforce for the second time in less than a year.

January 2023

SoFi Technologies

Announced on January 31, cutting 65 jobs, or about 5% of its 1,300-person workforce. First reported by the Wall Street Journal.

NetApp

Announced on January 31, impacting 8% of its staff—about 960 people.

Groupon

Impacting another 500 employees announced on January 31. The company said this new set of layoffs will be spread across the first two quarters of 2023.

Impossible Foods

Reportedly affecting 20% of its staff, over 100 employees, Bloomberg reported first.

PayPal

Announced on January 30, about 2,000 full-time employees, or 7% of its workforce, were affected.

Arrival

Announced on January 30, with a newly appointed CEO, slashing 50% of its workforce—800 employees globally.

Waymo

The self-driving technology unit under Alphabet, quietly laid off workers on January 24, according to The Information and several posts on LinkedIn and Blind. It’s not yet clear how many of Waymo’s staff will be affected

Spotify

Announced on January 23, impacting around 6% of its global workforce—around 600 employees.

Alphabet

Google’s parent company announced laying off 6% of its global workforce on January 21, equating to 12,000 employees. These cuts impact divisions such as Area 120, the Google in-house incubator, and Alphabet’s robotics division, Intrinsic.

Fandom

The entertainment company announced an unspecified number of employees impacted across multiple properties on January 20. According to a report by Variety, the company employs around 500 people, and the layoffs have affected roughly 10% of its staff across different sites.

Swiggy

Announced plans to lay off 380 jobs on January 20 and shut down its meat marketplace.

Sophos

Announced on January 18, 10% of its global workforce, about 450 people were let go.

Microsoft

As announced on January 18, 10,000 employees will be impacted.

GoMechanic

Laid off 70% of its workforce on January 18.

Clearco

Announced on January 17, impacting 30% of staff across all teams.

ShareChat

Announced on January 15, ShareChat laid off 20% of its workforce — or over 400 employees — just a month after eliminating more than 100 roles.

SmartNews

Announced on January 12 a 40% reduction of its U.S. and China workforce, or around 120 people.

Intrinsic

Alphabet’s robot software firm, Intrinsic, is laying off 40 employees TechCrunch confirmed on January 12. Amounting to around 20% of the headcount.

Greenlight

The fintech startup offering debit cards to kids laid off 104 employees on January 12, or over 21% of its total headcount of 485 employees.

Career Karma

Learning navigation platform Career Karma laid off another 22 people on January 12 across its global and domestic workforce.

DirectTV

Announced on January 12 plans to lay off about 10% of its management staff on January 20.

Carta

Announced on January 11, the equity management platform cut 10% of its staff. Judging by LinkedIn data, the layoff could have impacted around 200 employees.

Citizen

Impacting 33 staff members on January 11.

Coinbase

To cut 950 jobs, or about 20% of its workforce, and shut down “several” projects, announced on January 10. This is the second round of major layoffs at the crypto exchange, which eliminated 18% of its workforce, or nearly 1,100 jobs last June.

SuperRare

The NFT marketplace is cutting 30% of its staff announced on January 6.

Amazon

Announced on January 5, eliminating more than 18,000 roles. This announcement extends a previously announced round of layoffs that was set to impact about 10,000 workers. On January 19, the company announced it would end AmazonSmile.

Salesforce

Announced on January 4, that it’s cutting 10% of its workforce, impacting more than 7,000 employees. A month later, some Salesforce employees had just found out they were also a part of the 10% layoff announcement.

Vimeo

Announced on January 4, cutting 11% of its workforce.