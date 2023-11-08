A Day in Microgravity: Immunity Research and 3D Printing on the ISS

Human research and space manufacturing packed the science schedule aboard the International Space StationThe International Space Station (ISS) is a large spacecraft in orbit around the Earth that serves as a research laboratory and spaceport for international collaboration in space exploration. It was launched in 1998 and has been continuously occupied by rotating crews of astronauts and cosmonauts from around the world since 2000. The ISS is a joint project of five space agencies: NASA (USA), Roscosmos (Russia), JAXA (Japan), ESA (Europe), and CSA (Canada). It orbits the Earth at an altitude of approximately 400 kilometers (250 miles), and provides a unique platform for scientific research, technological development, and human space exploration.” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]”>International Space Station (ISS) once again on Tuesday, November 7. The Expedition 70 crew also continued its post-spacewalk cleanup activities and cargo craft work.

Focus on Health and Fitness in Microgravity

Keeping crews healthy and in shape while living in the weightless environment of a spacecraft is a key priority for NASAEstablished in 1958, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is an independent agency of the United States Federal Government that succeeded the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics (NACA). It is responsible for the civilian space program, as well as aeronautics and aerospace research. Its vision is "To discover and expand knowledge for the benefit of humanity." Its core values are "safety, integrity, teamwork, excellence, and inclusion." NASA conducts research, develops technology and launches missions to explore and study Earth, the solar system, and the universe beyond. It also works to advance the state of knowledge in a wide range of scientific fields, including Earth and space science, planetary science, astrophysics, and heliophysics, and it collaborates with private companies and international partners to achieve its goals.” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]”>NASA and its international partners. Two space biology studies taking place today on the orbital lab are looking at how microgravity affects immunity and physical fitness as astronauts prepare for longer missions farther away from Earth.

Commander Andreas Mogensen from ESA (European Space AgencyThe European Space Agency (ESA) is an intergovernmental organization dedicated to the exploration and study of space. ESA was established in 1975 and has 22 member states, with its headquarters located in Paris, France. ESA is responsible for the development and coordination of Europe's space activities, including the design, construction, and launch of spacecraft and satellites for scientific research and Earth observation. Some of ESA's flagship missions have included the Rosetta mission to study a comet, the Gaia mission to create a 3D map of the Milky Way, and the ExoMars mission to search for evidence of past or present life on Mars.” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]”>European Space Agency) spent the morning moving back and forth between the Harmony module and the Columbus laboratory module processing blood samples. Mogensen retrieved sample tubes that had been incubated, placed them in a centrifuge for spinning, then stowed them in a science freezer for later analysis. The biomedical work is supporting the Immunity Assay experiment that is observing space-caused cellular stress and tissue damage and how it may impact human immunity.

Exercise Studies and Equipment Maintenance

Flight Engineers Satoshi Furukawa and Jasmin Moghbeli took turns today pedaling on an exercise cycle in the Destiny laboratory module for a fitness evaluation. During the first workout session, Furukawa from JAXAFormed in 2003, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) was born through the merger of three institutions, namely the Institute of Space and Astronautical Science (ISAS), the National Aerospace Laboratory of Japan (NAL) and the National Space Development Agency of Japan (NASDA). JAXA performs various activities related to aerospace, from basic research in the aerospace field to development and utilization and is responsible for research, technology development, and launch of satellites into orbit, and is involved in advanced missions such as asteroid exploration and possible human exploration of the Moon.” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]”>JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) activated the advanced cycle, attached sensors to himself, and wore breathing gear while pedaling for an hour. Moghbeli from NASA then followed him strapping herself onto the exercise cycle and pedaling as the instrumentation measured her aerobic capacity and oxygen uptake.

Moghbeli also joined up with fellow NASA astronaut Loral O’Hara cleaning spacesuit components and stowing tools following their first spacewalk together last week. The duo also worked on life support tasks including analyzing water samples for microbes, inspecting orbital plumbing components, and cleaning a carbon dioxide removal device.

Space Manufacturing and Trash Management

3D printing research was underway again in the orbiting lab’s Russian segment as veteran cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko activated the payload to demonstrate manufacturing tools and supplies in space to promote self-sufficient crews. First-time Flight Engineer Nikolai Chub packed trash and discarded gear in the Roscosmos Progress 84 cargo craft that is targeted to end its mission at the of November. Konstantin Borisov, also a first-time cosmonaut, wore a cap packed with sensors as he explored futuristic spacecraft and robotic piloting techniques to inform potential planetary missions.