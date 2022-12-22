Adani becomes India’s sole producer of large monocrystalline silicon ingots

Adani Solar’s factory in Gujarat, India

From pv magazine India

Adani Solar, the photovoltaics unit of Adani Group, has become India’s sole producer of large-sized monocrystalline silicon ingots for M10 and G12 wafers.

Gautam Adani, the chairman of Adani, recently unveiled the new ingots at the group’s Mundra facility. The company said the monocrystalline ingots will drive the production of renewable electricity from silicon-based PV modules, with efficiencies ranging from 21% to 24%.

Adani Solar is a part of Adani New Industries Ltd. (ANIL), which is trying to develop the world’s largest green hydrogen ecosystem. It completed the backward integration of the ingot line infrastructure in about seven months.

The new manufacturing line will exclusively produce silicon ingots for Adani wafers, solar cells, and PV modules. The company has started initial production and plans to add 2 GW of ingot and wafer capacity by the end of 2023. By 2025, it will scale that up to 10 GW.

“We have made remarkable technological progress in every aspect of solar manufacturing in the past, from cells to modules, and we intend to replicate our past successes in our future endeavors as we backward integrate all the way to producing metallurgical grade silicon from quartz,” said Puneet Gupta, the CTO of Adani Solar.

Adani Solar set up India’s first gigawatt-scale silicon-based cell and module factory in 2016. It ramped up its annual production capacity of solar PV cells and modules from 1.2 GW in 2017 to 4 GW in 2022, which made it the nation’s largest vertically integrated PV manufacturer.