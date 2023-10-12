Adani commissions 150 MW of solar in India

From pv magazine India

Adani Green Energy said this week that its Adani Solar Energy Jaisalmer Two unit has completed the commissioning of a 150 MW solar project in the Indian state of Rajasthan. The owner of the installation in Bikaner district will sell power to third parties or on power exchanges.

The successful commissioning of the plant has expanded Adani Green Energy’s operational renewable generation capacity to 8,404 MW. Adani Green Energy said that this progress aligns with its vision to achieve a total renewables portfolio of 45 GW capacity by 2030. Popular content

Adani Green Energy recently commissioned a 2 GW solar cell and module factory under a manufacturing-linked tender by Solar Energy Corp. of India (SECI). The plant is located in Mundra, Gujarat.

Adani Green Energy secured 8 GW of solar projects under the manufacturing-linked PV tender, contingent on establishing 2 GW of PV cell and module manufacturing capacity.