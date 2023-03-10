Adani commissions world’s largest hybrid wind solar power plant

From pv magazine India

Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL), the renewable energy arm of Indian conglomerate Adani Group, has announced its 700 MW hybrid wind solar project in the Jaisalmer district of Rajasthan is now fully operational.

The hybrid plant is owned by AGEL’s subsidiary Adani Hybrid Energy Jaisalmer Four Ltd. and is selling power under a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) at INR 3.24 ($0.039)/kWh.

Including this new facility, AGEL’s operating hybrid wind solar plant portfolio has reached 2,140 MW – the largest in the world. The company’s overall operating renewable energy project portfolio has reached 8,024 MW – the largest in India.

Popular content

The project’s photovoltaic unit relies on bifacial modules and horizontal single-axis trackers. It has a capacity utilization factor (CUF) of over 50%, the highest for any renewable project in India, stated AGEL.

AGEL commissioned its first hybrid wind solar plant with a capacity of 390 MW in May 2022, which was followed by a 600 MW plant in September and a 450 MW facility in December. These three hybrid energy generation assets are all located in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.