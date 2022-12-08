Adani Green commissions 450 MW hybrid wind-solar plant in India

From pv magazine India

Adani Green Energy Ltd. (AGEL), the renewables unit of the Adani Group, has become the world’s largest wind-solar hybrid power developer with the commissioning of its third wind-solar hybrid power plant in the Jaisalmer district of Rajasthan.

The developer now has a cumulative operational hybrid capacity of 1,440 MW, including its newly commissioned 450 MW power plant in Jaisalmer.

The Jaisalmer plant consists of 420 MW of solar and 105 MW of wind. It has a power purchase agreement with Solar Energy Corp. of India (SECI) at a tariff rate of INR 2.67 ($0.032)/kWh over 25 years.

AGEL’s other two operational wind-solar plants include 390 MW and 600 MW in Jaisalmer. It commissioned the plants in May and September, respectively. The company now has a total operational generation capacity of 7.17 GW.