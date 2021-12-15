Adani Green Energy signs solar PPAs with SECI

From pv magazine India

Adani Green Energy (AGEL), the renewable energy unit of Adani Group, has signed agreements with Solar Energy Corp. of India (SECI) to supply 4.7 GW of solar power.

The capacity is part of a manufacturing-linked 8 GW solar tender awarded to AGEL by SECI in June 2020. The exercise set a record as the world’s largest solar development tender ever awarded.

AGEL has since signed close to 6 GW of PPAs with SECI. It expects to sign deals for the remaining 2 GW of capacity in the next two to three months.

Popular content

Through its subsidiaries, AGEL has signed PPAs for periods of 25 years. It has also signed contracts with SECI to set up solar PV manufacturing plants for a total capacity of 2 GW. This will help AGEL move swiftly toward its target of 25 GW of operational capacity by 2025.

“We are pleased to have signed the world’s largest PPA with SECI,” said Gautam Adani, chairman of Adani Group. “This is yet another step in our journey to enable India’s dual objective to accelerate India’s renewable energy footprint, as well as promote domestic manufacturing under the Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) program.”