Adani moves forward with 30,000 MT polysilicon project in India

EIL said it has secured a contract from Adani’s Mundra Solar Technology unit to serve as owner’s engineer for the group’s new polysilicon and monosilane (SiH4) project in the Indian state of Gujarat.

Polysilicon is the primary component to make photovoltaic panels. Globally, polysilicon production is concentrated in China and the United States. Monosilane is a gaseous compound used to produce polysilicon.

India’s ambitious solar power generation target implies that the country will need significant capacity to make PV components, in order to meet demand. However, the nation still lacks polysilicon manufacturing capacity and is dependent on imports.

As part of its strategic plan, Adani aims to have 10 GW of polysilicon-to-solar module manufacturing capacity up and running by 2025. The group, which already manufactures cells and modules, recently unveiled its India-made silicon ingots.

“[Polysilicon production] would be a step toward realizing the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat,” said EIL. “This would also contribute towards nation’s target of net zero by 2070.”