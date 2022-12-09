Adani unveils India’s first silicon ingot

India’s first silicon ingot

From pv magazine India

Adani Solar, the PV unit of Adani Group, unveiled its new monocrystalline silicon ingots at the Intersolar India 2022 expo in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. It is the first silicon ingot to be made in India.

The company plans to build 2 GW of ingot and wafer capacity by December 2023. It aims to scale it to 10 GW by 2025. Ahmedabad-based Chiripal Group has set up a new unit under its Chiripal Renewable Energy subsidiary to manufacture solar cells, modules and glass.

Grew Energy will commission 4 GW of PV modules, 3 GW PV cells, and 300 tons/day of tempered glass manufacturing capacity over the next four years. It will open the lines in phases across India, starting with a 2 GW fab in Rajasthan. The Rajasthan facility is expected to start production in June 2023.