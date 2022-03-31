AE Solar wins Solar Energy Innovation and Business Excellence Award

The awards celebrated solar panel and other components manufacturers, energy projects, initiatives, individuals, and companies that have influenced the way solar energy is consumed and implemented in the MENA region. They covered the upstream, downstream, and utility sectors.

The competition was fierce this year with the jury receiving a number of nominations from competitive and very well-known companies.

Overall, AE Solar won awards in two categories:

“Smart Technology Innovation of the year”: The soiling ratio is about 20 times higher in desert conditions compared to moderate climates. This leads to higher maintenance costs for the cleaning of PV modules. Soiling can be categorized as homogeneous soiling where the dust is distributed homogeneously over the glass surface and inhomogeneous soiling due to dust accumulation on the bottom row of PV modules. The latter scenario leads to a significant power loss and shutdown of the PV modules. AE Solar’s Smart Shade-resistant is said to perform significantly better under inhomogeneous soiling conditions due to dust accumulation in the bottom row of PV modules which can reach up to 80% better performance and energy yield. “Company of the Year: Module”: Desert environments benefit from high irradiation levels which significantly increase photovoltaic yield. However, PV modules in desert areas suffer from harsh environmental stress factors such as high UV doses and high-temperature changes between night and day. AE Solar’s Comet and Aurora series featuring double-glass, heterojunction cells, and POE encapsulants are said to resist the harsh environment by addressing the stress factors in the desert, ensuring project lifetimes, and increasing energy production.

AE Solar is a German tier 1 manufacturer that has proven itself to be a dynamic and progressive enterprise, positioning itself as one of the leading privately-owned businesses since its inception in 2003.

As a result of the company’s hard work, it has grown steadily, broaden its portfolio and strengthen its presence in international markets. With factories in Europe and Asia, AE Solar operates in more than 95 countries. The international team simultaneously tries to provide innovative products and solutions in the Solar industry up to 670W power range and up to 21,10% efficiency range with product warranties for 15 years and performance guarantees for 30 years.