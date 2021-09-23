Aerocompact starts making flat-roof PV racking products in India

From pv magazine India

Aerocompact, an Austrian solar racking solutions maker that launched operations in India in November 2019, has started exporting its made-in-India products to the Middle East and Southeast Asian nations such as Thailand and Malaysia, in addition to catering to the local market.

Aerocompact Country Manager Mandar Mainde told pv magazine that the company’s India operations have supplied 7 MW of sheet-metal roof mounting products since February 2020 in the domestic market. It also plans to soon start shipping its products to Vietnam, said Mainde.

Aerocompact has its products contract-manufactured in India. It has also started manufacturing flat-roof PV racking products in the country. The new offerings will be available from next January. Its Indian operations are also supporting the requirements of its European business and will eventually support its presence in the U.S. market, too, said Mainde.

The company sees most of its demand coming from the commercial and industrial segment, particularly from owners of factories with sheet-metal rooftops. It’s following the approach of reaching out to end customers such as factory owners and developers, said Mainde.