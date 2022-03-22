Aerocompact unveils quick-mounting hook for PV arrays on pitched roofs

The device is claimed to be an ideal solution for deploying solar arrays on Mediterranean roof architecture.

Austrian mounting system provider Aerocompact has launched a quick-mounting hook for PV systems on pitched roofs.

The new device is called the CompactPITCH XT35-VLOW and is claimed to be an ideal solution for Mediterranean roof architecture, which is usually built with red roof tiles.

According to the manufacturer, the device base plate has a thickness of only 20mm, which helps the aluminum hook be optimally used with flat battens, for example with monk and nun or Portuguese tiles.

“Installers save a lot of time because the new hook, unlike standard roof hooks for pitched roofs, has two positions in the vertical plane, instead of the usual plates with serrations and screws,” the company said in a statement. “All installers have to do is push the hook from the side into the guides of the base plate – and that’s it.”

The base plate can also easily be anchored in concrete.

The new product is offered with both fastening screws, for simultaneous positioning and mounting, and positioning screws, for decentralized base plates or concrete anchors. “The base plate is fastened with wood screws,” it further explained. “Then the hook is fine-adjusted by moving it horizontally in one of the two guide levels. Only one wood screw is required for the final fastening.”

According to the company, the base plate can also be installed de-centrally, with a cantilevered base plate being attached to the substructure with wood screws. “The roof hook is fastened de-centrally using a hexagon socket and a threaded pin, which is clamped in the base plate by tightening it. The base plate can also easily be anchored in concrete,” said Aerocompact chief technology officer, Christian Ganahl.

If used in combination with Aerocompact’s X40-X50 mounting rail, the hook can also enable the deployment of the panels in landscape mode.

The new product comes with a 25-year warranty.