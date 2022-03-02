Agility Robotics and Playground Global join TechCrunch Live to speak on robotics fundraising

Warehouse logistics one of the fastest growing verticals for robotics investments amid pandemic-related shutdowns. There’s been plenty of interest in the category over the years, but COVID-19 has accelerated interest on all sides of the equation. Among this category, however, Agility stands out — in more ways than one.

Born out of research from Oregon State University’s Dynamic Robotics Laboratory, the firm has developed a bipedal robot capable of conquering the arch nemesis of its wheeled brethren: stairs. Agility CTO Jonathan Hurst — who co-founded the company in 2015 with CEO Damion Shelton — will be joining on TechCrunch Live on March 2 at 1130 am PT / 230 pm ET to discuss the strides the company has made of late.

He’ll be joined by Bruce Leak, a founding partner at Bay Area VC firm Playground Global, which co-lead Agility’s $20 million Series B back in October 2020. Leak will join us to discuss the state of robotics investment in firms like Agility, which struck a delivery deal with Ford Motors back in 2019 and has since been working to bring its legged robots into the equally red hot world of warehouse automation.

