AI training: Leverage your tech skills and send your career soaring

If you feel like your tech career is a little stalled, all you have to do is build on the skills you already have to move up in data science, game development, IoT, cybersecurity and more.

Artificial intelligence is used in everything from the Internet of Things to fighting cybersecurity attacks, so those cutting-edge skills will be in high demand for quite some time to come, which makes them a perfect choice for turbocharging your mid-level tech career. The Machine Learning Master Class Bundle can take your intermediate skills and boost them in a number of different directions, including data science and gaming.

If you have some math and Python experience, then go straight for the main overview, “Machine Learning For Absolute Beginners,” which will provide hands-on learning with nine actual projects. And if you’re interested in data science, which every industry from medical to tech relies on, then follow up with “Data Visualization With Python: The Complete Guide.” On the other hand, if math gives you problems, take “Mathematical Foundations For Machine Learning & AI” which can demystify it for you.

To really move up in data science positions, you’ll need to master R programming, which was designed specifically for statistical computing by statisticians and is the preferred language for working with data. You can start with “R Programming For Beginners,” then move on to “Introduction To Data Science Using R Programming.”

Then you’ll be ready for “Machine Learning With R,” which gives you hands-on training with all the key tools, such as Tensor Flow. Big-name platforms like Twitter, Google, and more use this open-source software library to add elements of AI such as speech recognition to their applications. And you can dive even deeper into it with “Tensorflow For Beginners.”

Obviously, AI also exists in gaming. “Unreal Game Development For Beginners” teaches you about game development by building on your existing programming skills to create a 3D game from scratch using the Unreal engine.

No wonder verified purchasers are rating this bundle of courses five stars. They are presented by Eduonix, a team of elite industry professionals who create and distribute training content of the highest quality in fields ranging from web development to enterprise, server administration, database, mobility and more. But if you need a little extra help focusing on this new content, try a little AI-powered music and Pomodoro combo.

Don’t pass up this chance to leverage your intermediate tech skills and train in cutting-edge AI technology, get The Machine Learning Master Class Bundle today while it’s on sale for only $39 (normally $449).

