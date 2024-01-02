AI versus copyright, and why you shouldn’t count your NFT chickens before they hatch

Listen here or wherever you get your podcasts.

Hello, and welcome back to Equity, the podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines.

Our Monday show covers the latest in tech news from the weekend and what’s making headlines early in the week. This being the first week of the year, we had to go over a thing or two that broke just as 2023 gave up the ghost. Here’s what we have on deck for you!

Financial updates: Global stock market news, and the latest from crypto. On the decentralized front, strong price movements are driving trading volume. That’s good news for exchanges around the world.

AI versus Copyright: The New York Times suit against OpenAI that dropped in the final days of 2023 is still the biggest story in tech at the moment. If major LLMs are built on shaky grounds, what does that mean for the generative AI boom?

X's value continues to fall , further evidence that social media is hard to monetize for nearly anyone who isn't Meta.

, further evidence that social media is hard to monetize for nearly anyone who isn’t Meta. Climatetech job growth could bode well for the startup genre.

could bode well for the startup genre. And, to close out, this Times story is fascinating if you want to understand where venture dollars are flowing.