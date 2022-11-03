 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Air-source heat pump for harsh, cold climates

By Peter Moore on November 3, 2022

Carrier will soon begin field tests for a prototype air-source heat pump for cold climates. It is designed to be grid-interactive, while providing high-efficiency heating performance in harsh climates. The US-based heating tech specialist expects to commercialize the solution by 2024.

The heat pump prototype for cold climates.
” data-medium-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/Carrier2-CCHPC2022-600×337.jpg” data-large-file=”https://www.focustechnica.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/Carrier2-CCHPC2022.jpg”>

The heat pump prototype for cold climates.

Image: Carrier

US-based heating technology manufacturer Carrier is set to start field testing its prototype air-source heat pump for cold climates.

The project is part of the “Cold Climate Heat Pump Challenge” developed by the US Department of Energy. It aims to develop and commercialize a new heat pump technology to more efficiency heat residential homes in climates with freezing temperatures.

Heat pump protypes participating in the project are designed to be grid-interactive, provide high-efficiency heating performance in harsh climates, and employ environmentally friendly refrigerants.

Carter’s prototype heat pump first underwent a lab testing phase, with results allowing it to pass to the field-testing phase.

Popular content

“We’re pleased with the lab performance of our prototype heat pump and the final test results,” said Justin Keppy, President, North America residential and light commercial HVAC at Carrier. “Our team of dedicated engineers and product managers are hard at work continuing to develop next generation heat pumps to increase efficiency, save consumers money and benefit the environment.”

Carrier joins Irish-based Trane Technologies and US-based Lennox heat pump manufactures in developing prototypes entering the field-testing phase. Other manufacturers participating in the project include Bosch, LG, and Daikin. Commercialization of the successful units is expected by 2024.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: [email protected]

Source: pv magazine

Published in Green Technology

Peter Moore
Peter Moore

More from Green TechnologyMore posts in Green Technology »