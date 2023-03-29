AI’s moral compass with a jack of all trades

Hello, and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines.

This is our Wednesday show, where we niche down to a single person, think about their work and unpack the rest. This week, Natasha interviewed a Jack of all trades in the AI world with a focus on governance: Navrina Singh. Navrina is the founder and CEO of CredoAI, a governance platform helping organizations monitor, measure and manage AI-introduced risks.

We’re talking about:

Navrina’s wedge into the world of AI, and when governance went from a lonely conversation to a global focus. We also spoke about her experience with Microsoft, the Biden responsible AI team, and writing the EU AI act.

Regulation, responsible AI and getting over “AI hypocrisy”

Casting fear aside as a motivator for change

Navrina’s thoughts on recent news in AI, including GPT-4’s launch and Microsoft’s ethical AI team layoffs.

