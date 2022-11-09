Albania kicks off tender for 12.9 MW floating solar project

Albania’s first floating PV solar array

SENA, a subsidiary of Albanian utility Korporata Elektroenergjitike Shqiptare (KESH), has launched a tender to select independent power producers to design, build and operate a 12.9 MW floating solar array.

It will select developers to build the project on the Vau i Dejes, a lake in northwestern Albania, where a hydropower plant is already located. The tender is open to companies from any country. Interested developers have until Dec. 22 to submit their bids.

SENA launched the tender through the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) platform. Up to 70% of the contract will be funded through a loan from the EBRD, while KESH will provide the rest of the funds. SENA did not disclose the estimated value of the contract.

Albania started operating its first 2 MW floating PV plant in June 2021.