Albania launches 300 MW solar auction

By Peter Moore on January 16, 2024

The Albanian authorities aim to allocate 300 MW of solar capacity through a new procurement exercise, with projects ranging from 10 MW to 100 MW.

Albanian Minister of Energy Belinda Balluku
” data-medium-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/9-QERSHOR-2022-1024×672-1-600×394.jpg” data-large-file=”https://www.focustechnica.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/9-QERSHOR-2022-1024×672-1.jpg”>

Albanian Minister of Energy Belinda Balluku

Image: Ministry of Infrastructure and Energy

Albanian Minister of Infrastructure and Energy Belinda Balluku has announced the launch of the country’s fifth renewable energy auction.

Balluku said at a press conference this week that the government plans to allocate 300 MW of solar through the procurement exercise, with projects ranging from 10 MW to 100 MW.

The Albanian authorities have set a ceiling price of €0.05997 ($0.06522)/kWh for the auction.

The deadline for submitting project proposals is May 17.

Albania currently subsidizes large-scale PV through tenders. It also supports rooftop PV via a net-metering scheme.

According to the latest statistics from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), the country’s cumulative installed PV capacity stood at just 29 MW at the end of 2022.

