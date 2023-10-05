Aleo Solar presents 400 W in-roof PV modules

From pv magazine Germany
German PV module manufacturer Aleo Solar has presented an upgraded version of its Leo Sol in-roof PV modules. The 108 half-cell modules, featuring black back film, come in four power classes, ranging from 385 W to 400 W.
The most powerful variant has an efficiency of 20% and a short-circuit current of up to 13.18 A. The voltage at the maximum power point (MPP) is 31.79 V. Under low-light conditions of 200 W per square meters, the module is still able to produce 77 W, according to the company. The temperature coefficient is -0.34% per degree Celsius.
The modules can be integrated into rooftops using the Solrif in-roof system from Ernst Schweizer AG. They also be used as solar roof tiles.
Popular content
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: [email protected].
Source: pv magazine