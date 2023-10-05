Aleo Solar presents 400 W in-roof PV modules

From pv magazine Germany

German PV module manufacturer Aleo Solar has presented an upgraded version of its Leo Sol in-roof PV modules. The 108 half-cell modules, featuring black back film, come in four power classes, ranging from 385 W to 400 W.

The most powerful variant has an efficiency of 20% and a short-circuit current of up to 13.18 A. The voltage at the maximum power point (MPP) is 31.79 V. Under low-light conditions of 200 W per square meters, the module is still able to produce 77 W, according to the company. The temperature coefficient is -0.34% per degree Celsius.

The modules can be integrated into rooftops using the Solrif in-roof system from Ernst Schweizer AG. They also be used as solar roof tiles.

