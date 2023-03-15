 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Algae: The Secret to Faster Skin Regeneration and Wound Healing?

By Crystal Jones on March 15, 2023

A recent study suggests that microvesicles derived from the freshwater single-celled green algae Euglena gracilis may help speed up skin regeneration and wound healing. These microvesicles contain β-glucan, which regulates the immune system, promotes regeneration, and acts as an antioxidant. Laboratory experiments showed that these microvesicles increased collagen synthesis, proliferation-associated proteins, and the proliferation and migration of skin cells, with promising wound healing results.

According to a recent study published in the journal Advanced Materials Interfaces, a product derived from the freshwater single-celled green algae Euglena gracilis may accelerate skin regeneration and wound healing.

Researchers have created a system utilizing microvesicles that originate from the surface of Euglena gracilis cells. These microvesicles contain β-glucan, a carbohydrate with the capability to regulate the immune system, promote regeneration, and exhibit antioxidant properties.

In laboratory experiments, these microvesicles promoted the proliferation and migration of skin cells, increasing both collagen synthesis and the expression of proliferation-associated proteins. A wound healing test also generated promising results.

Euglena gracilis is a single-celled organism belonging to the phylum Euglenophyta. It is a photosynthetic protist and is commonly found in freshwater environments.

“This technique is expected to be applied to other cells, thereby enabling the design of new types of extracellular vesicles that are applicable for skin treatments and care in the pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries,” the authors wrote.

Reference: “Nonanimal Euglena gracilis-Derived Extracellular Vesicles Enhance Skin-Regenerative Wound Healing” by Yuri Ko, Hwira Baek, Jee-Hyun Hwang, Youngseok Kim, Kyung-Min Lim, Junoh Kim and Jin Woong Kim, 11 January 2023, Advanced Materials Interfaces.
DOI: 10.1002/admi.202202255

Source: SciTechDaily

Published in Algae, Health, Skin and Wounds

Crystal Jones
Crystal Jones

More from AlgaeMore posts in Algae »
More from HealthMore posts in Health »
More from SkinMore posts in Skin »
More from WoundsMore posts in Wounds »