Algae: The Secret to Faster Skin Regeneration and Wound Healing?

According to a recent study published in the journal Advanced Materials Interfaces, a product derived from the freshwater single-celled green algae Euglena gracilis may accelerate skin regeneration and wound healing.

Researchers have created a system utilizing microvesicles that originate from the surface of Euglena gracilis cells. These microvesicles contain β-glucan, a carbohydrate with the capability to regulate the immune system, promote regeneration, and exhibit antioxidant properties.

In laboratory experiments, these microvesicles promoted the proliferation and migration of skin cells, increasing both collagen synthesis and the expression of proliferation-associated proteins. A wound healing test also generated promising results.

“This technique is expected to be applied to other cells, thereby enabling the design of new types of extracellular vesicles that are applicable for skin treatments and care in the pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries,” the authors wrote.

Reference: “Nonanimal Euglena gracilis-Derived Extracellular Vesicles Enhance Skin-Regenerative Wound Healing” by Yuri Ko, Hwira Baek, Jee-Hyun Hwang, Youngseok Kim, Kyung-Min Lim, Junoh Kim and Jin Woong Kim, 11 January 2023, Advanced Materials Interfaces.

DOI: 10.1002/admi.202202255