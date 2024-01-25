Alight, H&M Group sign PPA for Swedish solar parks

3D rendering of the Halland solar park

Alight and H&M Group have signed long-term PPAs to enable the construction of three new solar parks in Sweden.

The projects, which are expected to be operational by early 2025, will provide H&M with at least 24 GWh of clean electricity.

The deal builds on an existing partnership between the two companies. In December 2022, Alight and French renewable energy developer Neoen signed Sweden’s largest PPA to date with H&M, to sell power to the fashion retailer from a 100 MW solar plant in Hultsfred, southern Sweden. The plant is currently under construction and will be the country’s largest solar project upon completion.

“This commitment by H&M Group makes the projects viable and adds new green power capacity to the Swedish grid. It’s a win for both corporate and community sustainability,” said Harald Överholm, CEO and co-founder of Alight.

In December 2021, Alight signed a five-year PPA for an 18 MW solar park with Swedish restaurant group Martin & Servera. And in June 2021, it signed a 10-year deal for an 8 MW solar park it wants to build at an unspecified location in southern Sweden.