Aligning Corporate Targets for Forests, Climate, and Nature

Date/Time: January 23, 2023 (11AM-12PM ET / 8-9AM PT)

To meet 1.5 degree and ‘30 by 30’ ambitions, companies must accelerate action across their supply chains. But navigating the different target-setting, accounting, and disclosure initiatives for forests, climate, and nature can be confusing.

To bring clarity, these initiatives looked to the Accountability Framework to align their expectations related to deforestation and ecosystem conversion in agricultural and forestry commodity supply chains. Together, they have developed an integrated suite of practical, aligned, and complementary tools and guidance to support companies in setting and achieving sustainability goals.

This webcast will explore how companies that produce, trade, or source agricultural or forestry commodities anywhere in the world can effectively address supply chain risks. You’ll learn:

Ways the Accountability Framework supports companies to achieve ethical supply chains.

A common language for defining and measuring land use change across Greenhouse Gas Protocol, SBTi FLAG, and SBTN land targets.

Insights from a market-leading company that is well advanced on its climate and nature journey.

Immediate steps your company can take to address deforestation and conversion in its operations, supply chain, and investments.

Moderator:

Alex Novarro, Senior Manager, Nature, GreenBiz Group

Speakers:

Leah Samberg, Lead Scientist, Accountability Framework initiative

If you can’t tune in live, please register and we will email you a link to access the webcast recording and resources, available to you on-demand after the live webcast.