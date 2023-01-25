All is fair in love and moderation

Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines.

This is our Wednesday show, where we niche down to a single person, think about their work and unpack the rest. This week, Natasha interviewed Sarah Oh, the co-founder of T2, a Twitter rival, and Twitter’s former Human Rights Advisor. She also spent time traveling around the world to help companies build safer, more responsible companies.

We get into a lot, not limited to but including what her job titles really encompass, the danger of going viral, re-building a clone, and generative AI. We also talk about what moderation 3.0 looks like, and T2 daring to dream when building a Twitter-like company with safety at its core. Oh is clearly is a changemaker, considering that the 30 minutes I spent with her already expanded my understanding of how platforms think about – and invest in – trust at scale.

