All the iPhone 15 models compared

Apple announced the iPhone 15 series with a USB-C port in place of Lightning at its ‘Wanderlust’ event on September 12. Last year, the Dynamic Island was exclusive to the Pro models. This year, all iPhone models get it.

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus

Differential specs

Display : iPhone 15: 6.1 inch OLED display; 2556 x 1179 pixels resolution; 460 pixels per inch iPhone 15 Plus: 6.7-inch OLED display; 2796 x 1290 pixels resolution; 460 pixels per inch

: Size (L x W x H) and weight: iPhone 15: 147.6mm x 71.6mm x 7.80mm; 171 grams (6.02 Oz) iPhone 15 Plus: 160.9mm x 77.8mm x 7.80mm; 201 grams (7.09 Oz)



Common specs

Processor: A16 Bionic

A16 Bionic Rear Camera : 48-megapixel main camera with f/1.6 aperture; 12-megapixel ultrawide camera with f/2.4 aperture (120° field of view); 12-megapixel 2x telephoto with f/1.6 aperture (powered by the main camera); 10x digital zoom

: 48-megapixel main camera with f/1.6 aperture; 12-megapixel ultrawide camera with f/2.4 aperture (120° field of view); 12-megapixel 2x telephoto with f/1.6 aperture (powered by the main camera); 10x digital zoom Front Camera: 12-megapixel camera with f/1.9 aperture

12-megapixel camera with f/1.9 aperture Charging: USB-C with USB 2.0 data transfer speeds

USB-C with USB 2.0 data transfer speeds Colors: Black, Blue, Green, Yellow, Pink

The iPhone 15 starts at $699 and the iPhone 15 Plus starts at $799

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro

Differential specs

Display : iPhone 15 Pro: 6.1 inch OLED display; 2556 x 1179 pixels resolution; 460 pixels per inch iPhone 15 Pro Max: 6.7-inch OLED display; 2796 x 1290 pixels resolution; 460 pixels per inch

: Size (L x W x H) and weight: iPhone 15: 146.6mm x 70.6mm x 8.25mm; 181 grams (6.60 Oz) iPhone 15 Plus: 159.9 x 76.7mm x 8.25mm; 221 grams (7.81 Oz)

Additional telephoto camera: iPhone 15 Pro: 3x 12-megapixel telephoto with f/2.8 aperture; digital zoom up to 15x iPhone 15 Pro Max: 5x 12-megapixel telephoto with f/2.8 aperture; digital zoom up to 25x



Storage iPhone 15 Pro: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB iPhone 15 Pro Max: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB



Common specs

Processor: A17 Pro

A17 Pro Rear Camera: 48-megapixel main camera with f/1.78 aperture; 12-megapixel ultrawide camera with f/2.2 aperture (120° field of view); 12-megapixel 2x telephoto with f/1.78 aperture (powered by the main camera)

48-megapixel main camera with f/1.78 aperture; 12-megapixel ultrawide camera with f/2.2 aperture (120° field of view); 12-megapixel 2x telephoto with f/1.78 aperture (powered by the main camera) Front Camera: 12-megapixel camera with f/1.9 aperture

12-megapixel camera with f/1.9 aperture Charging: USB-C with USB 3 data transfer speeds (10Gb/s)

USB-C with USB 3 data transfer speeds (10Gb/s) Colors: Black Titanium, White Titanium, Blue Titanium, Natural Titanium

The iPhone 15 Pro starts at $999 and the iPhone 15 Pro Max starts at $1,199

All the devices will be up for pre-order on September 15 and will be generally available on September 22.