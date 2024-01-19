Amazon confirms more layoffs, impacting its Buy with Prime unit

As Amazon initiates job cuts across its entire business, including its streaming division, the e-commerce giant is now laying off employees within its Buy with Prime segment.

“We regularly review the structure of our teams and make adjustments based on the needs of the business and, following a recent review, we’ve made the difficult decision to eliminate a small number of roles on our Buy with Prime team,” an Amazon spokesperson wrote in an email to TechCrunch.

Amazon laid off 30 employees, or fewer than 5% of staff, CNBC reported on Thursday. The affected workers will receive at least 60 days of pay and benefits, the outlet wrote, as well as assistance from Amazon to help them find new positions within the company.

Launched in 2022, Buy with Prime is a service that enables third-party merchants to offer Prime benefits like free shipping and returns. The company introduced new features last year, allowing customers to track orders through Amazon’s website and mobile app and live chat with customer service. Buy with Prime expanded its availability in early 2023, adding more U.S. brands like BigCommerce and Sustainable Glam.

“Buy with Prime is a top priority for Amazon, with strong adoption from merchants and positive feedback from customers, and we will continue investing significant resources in Buy with Prime to build on that momentum. We’re grateful to these employees for their contributions, and we’re focused on supporting them in their next steps,” the spokesperson added.

Earlier this month, Amazon laid off 500 Twitch workers and hundreds of employees at Prime Video and MGM Studios. The company had the most layoffs in its history over the past two years, cutting 27,000 roles or 8% of its corporate workforce.