Amazon finally gives ‘LOTR’ fans a longer trailer for its ‘The Rings of Power’ series

Prime Video has released a second trailer for “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” which is actually longer than 60 seconds this time. The new two-and-a-half-minute trailer is more in-depth than the two other short teasers, including the exclusive sneak peek only given to Prime members last week.

“You have not seen what I have seen.” Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) attempts to stop an evil enemy in “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” while others have already hung up their swords. The series takes us back in time to the Second Age of Middle-earth, before the events of “The Lord of the Rings,” when Sauron ruled Mordor, and the citizens had no choice but to defeat him.

Premiering on Friday, September 2, “The Rings of Power” will explore lots of new and recognizable characters and locations – with so many storylines that it’s hard to gauge how it will all come together.

The trailer gives viewers a first look at characters from Númenór, such as Isildur (Maxim Baldry), Elendil (Lloyd Owen), Pharazôn (Trystan Gravelle), Queen Regent Míriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson), Númenóreans Kemen (Leon Wadham), and Eärien (Ema Horvath).

[embedded content]

Also featured are cast members the Dwarves King Durin III (Peter Mullan), Prince Durin IV (Owain Arthur), Elrond (Robert Aramayo), High King Gil-galad (Benjamin Walker), Elanor ‘Nori’ Brandyfoot (Markella Kavenagh), the Harfoots Marigold Brandyfoot (Sara Zwangobani), Poppy Proudfellow (Megan Richards), Sadoc Burrows (Sir Lenny Henry), The Stranger (Daniel WeymanHalbrand (Charlie Vickers), and Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova).

Breathtaking realms shown in the latest trailer include the Elven realms of Lindon and Eregion, the Dwarven realm Khazad-dûm, the Southlands, the Northernmost Wastes, the Sundering Seas, and the island kingdom of Númenór.

Prime Video will release the drama series to subscribers in over 240 countries and territories worldwide. The streaming service will upload weekly episodes throughout the season.