Amazon finally releases its own AI-powered image generator

Amazon is releasing an image generator — joining the ranks of the many, many other tech giants and startups that have already done so.

During a keynote at its re:Invent conference this morning, Amazon debuted Titan Image Generator, which is now available in preview for AWS customers. Titan Image Generator, a part of Amazon’s Titan family of generative AI models, can create new images given a text description or customize existing images.

“[You] can use the model to easily swap out an existing background to background of a rainforest [for example],” Swami Sivasubramanian said onstage. “[And you] can use the model to seamlessly swap out backgrounds to generate lifestyle images, all while retaining the main subject of the image and to create a few more options.”

Amazon says that Titan Image Generator was trained on a “diverse set of data sets” across a “broad range of domains” and includes built-in mitigations for toxicity and bias. The company declined to say exactly where those data sets came from, however — and whether it obtained permission from all the creators of the images that it used to train Titan Image Generator.

Sivasubramanian did claim on stage, however, that Amazon will protect customers accused of violating copyright with images created using Titan Image Generator.

“We are carefully choosing how we train our models and the data we use to do so,” he said.

Images created with Titan Image Generator will also come with a “tamper-resistant” invisible watermark by default — an attempt to mitigate the spread of AI-generated misinformation, Sivasubramanian says. Customers can presumably switch watermarking off, though.