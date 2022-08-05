Amazon is buying iRobot for $1.7B

Amazon this morning announced plans to acquire Roomba maker iRobot for an all-cash deal valued at $1.7 billion.

“Since we started iRobot, our team has been on a mission to create innovative, practical products that make customers’ lives easier, leading to inventions like the Roomba and iRobot OS,” CEO Colin Angle said in a release. “Amazon shares our passion for building thoughtful innovations that empower people to do more at home, and I cannot think of a better place for our team to continue our mission. I’m hugely excited to be a part of Amazon and to see what we can build together for customers in the years ahead.”

Developing…