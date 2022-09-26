Amazon is holding a Prime Early Access Sale on October 11 and 12

Amazon is holding a Prime Day-like shopping event this fall, marking the first time that the online retail giant will host two sales events exclusively for Prime members in the same year. The “Prime Early Access Sale” will take place on October 11 and 12. The exclusive deals for members will be available in 15 countries, including Austria, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, the UK and the U.S.

The company says the event will give Prime members a chance to kick off the holiday shopping season early with hundreds of thousands of deals. New deals will drop throughout the event across all top categories, including electronics, fashion, home, kitchen, pets, toys and Amazon devices.

The official announcement comes a few months after rumors suggested that Amazon was reportedly planning to hold two Prime shopping events this year. By holding a sales event in October, Amazon is looking to jumpstart holiday shopping early, especially given that people will likely be on the lookout for discounts more than in previous years due to inflation and a potential recession.

“We are so excited to help Prime members kick off the holiday season with Amazon’s new Prime Early Access Sale—an exclusive opportunity for members to get deep discounts on top brands we know they are looking for this time of year,” said Jamil Ghani, the vice president of Amazon Prime, in a press release. “And members can start enjoying exclusive Prime benefits and offers now, plus find gift ideas for the family with our holiday gift guides and this year’s Toys We Love list.”

The company’s first exclusive sales event of the year, Amazon Prime Day, took place on July 12 and 13. The annual event sees the company give its members access to thousands of discounts as a way to increase sales and bring in more Prime subscribers. The two-day event delivered more than $12 billion in sales this year, according to third-party estimates.