Amazon is launching a dedicated hub for its affordable shopping options

Amazon is launching Amazon Access, a new hub for customers to explore the programs, discounts and features that the online retailer offers for affordable shopping, the company announced on Monday. Amazon also announced that its discounted Prime membership, which launched in 2017, will now be called Prime Access.

The new Amazon Access hub gives customers access to information on options like payment with SNAP EBT and Amazon Layaway, which lets users reserve selected items for 20% of the total cost and pay the rest over time. The hub also lets customers clip coupons and find deals on everyday essentials. It also includes information about paying with Amazon Cash, which lets you shop on the marketplace without a debit or credit card.

In addition to surfacing information about Amazon’s affordable shopping options, the hub will also display accessibility options. Customers will see option to change their shopping language, learn about accessibility features and contact accessibility customer support.

The hub also includes information about the newly-named Prime Access option. The discounted program gives eligible customers access to a Prime membership for just $6.99 per month, which is normally priced at $14.99 per month. The membership option is available for EBT and select government assistance recipients. Amazon says the launch of the new name will make more users aware of the affordable option.

“Given the tough economic climate with many facing rising costs on essential needs, we want our customers to know about all the accessible offerings available on Amazon, no matter their circumstances,” the company said in an email.