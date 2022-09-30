Amazon launches QVC-style livestream shopping in India

Amazon has launched a QVC-style livestream shopping in India, broadening its offerings in the key overseas market where it has deployed over $6.5 billion to win customers.

The company on Friday quietly rolled out the new service, called Amazon Live, bringing an army of creators to host livestreams and talk about a range of products. Their fans can follow them on the app, learn more about the products, and easily identify and purchase the items shown in the videos. Influencers get a cut each time someone buys a product they recommended while watching their videos.

On an FAQ page, Amazon has identified the influencer program as an extension of its Amazon Associates (affiliate) program. The company requires these influencers to have an account with YouTube, Instagram, TikTok or Facebook to qualify.

Amazon Live is currently hosting livestreams across several categories including electronics, fashion and beauty, and home on the app. The videos are averaging 50 to 1,000 simultaneous views.

The launch follows Walmart-owned Flipkart, Amazon’s chief rival in India, also testing live commerce on its app early this year. Amazon itself quietly launched a similar service in the U.S. in 2019, attempting to rival a nascent shopping experience on YouTube, TikTok and Instagram.

