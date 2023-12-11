Amazon loses second AWS India and South Asia top exec in less than a year

Vaishali Kasture, the executive Amazon appointed as the interim head of AWS India and South Asia, has quit the firm, a source familiar with the matter told TechCrunch, merely seven months into the top role.

Amazon didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment by email and phone. The e-commerce giant announced plans to invest $12.7 billion into its cloud business in India by 2030.

Kasture, who joined Amazon about five years ago, served as the interim leader of commercial business at AWS India and South Asia starting in June this year. A reason for her departure couldn’t be learned.

She was elevated to the role after Puneet Chandok abruptly quit the firm, jumping ship to join top position at Microsoft India. Up until two weeks ago, Kasture had been enthusiastic and optimistic about the growth prospects and momentum of Amazon Web Services in India.

“Our total planned investments in India will be more than $16.4 billion or 1.36 lakh crores by 2030, and we expect this to contribute $23 billion to India’s GDP by then,” she wrote in a LinkedIn post.

“In addition to investments in infrastructure and services, we are also investing in people and skilling and AWS has trained over 4 million people in India through various education and training programs.”

More to follow.